Indore News: Divisional Officers To Monitor ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the smooth conduct of the ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ drive of the State government, wherein the beneficiary schemes of the State government will be showcased and provide benefits to eligible beneficiaries, the divisional level officers have been assigned duties. The drive was rolled-out on earlier this week and run till March 31.

The objective of the drive is to ensure that all schemes and services operated by all departments of the state government should reach their eligible beneficiaries in Gram Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies, Tehsil and District levels within the stipulated time frame, under the goal of a developed Madhya Pradesh committed to good governance and self-reliance.

To ensure effective and timely implementation of the special drive ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan’ (Resolution to Solution Campaign) until March 31and to provide eligible beneficiaries with the benefits of beneficiary-oriented schemes of the Government of India and the State Government and to achieve the targets set for these schemes.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade issued an order assigning districts to divisional officers for the supervision of activities being carried out at the district level.

Accordingly, Deputy Commissioner Revenue Indore, Sapna Lowanshi has been assigned Dhar district, Joint Commissioner Development Indore, DS Ranada has been assigned Jhabua district, Deputy Commissioner Development and Deputy Director Indore, Purushottam Patidar has been assigned Barwani district,

Joint Director Urban Administration Indore, SK Sinha has been assigned Indore district, Joint Director Women and Child Development Department Indore, Sandhya Vyas has been assigned Khandwa district, Divisional Deputy Commissioner Tribal Affairs Department Indore, Brajesh Pandey has been assigned Khargone district,

Divisional Manager State Cooperative Marketing Federation Indore, Arpit Tiwari has been assigned Burhanpur district and Joint Director Horticulture Department Indore, DR Jawat has been assigned Alirajpur district.

The appointed officers will visit the districts between now and March 31, to ensure supervision and monitoring of the provision of benefits under beneficiary-oriented schemes and services provided by the government, in accordance with the set targets. After the visit, they will submit a detailed report to the Divisional Commissioner every 15 days.