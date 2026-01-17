MP News: Over 1 Crore Voters May Get Notices Under SIR | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new twist is going to take place after the deletion of 42 lakh names from the voters’ list after SIR.

Now, notices are being issued on the basis of no-mapping. In the coming days, notices will also be issued to those whose names contain some errors in the electoral list.

Personal notices will also be issued to those voters whose names, father’s names, and dates of birth differ from the voters’ list of 2003.

Over one crore such voters have been identified in the state. The information given in the voters’ list of 2003 differs from the information provided during the SIR.

The problem with the state electoral officer is that he has to get the work done through the district administration.

It will not be easy for the district administration to send notices to more than one crore voters in such a short period.

Most of the officers have been engaged in the SIR work for several months.

After the SIR, the voters’ list will be published on January 22. Sending notices on the basis of errors and correcting them, will not be easy for the officials.

The types of errors for which notices will be sent

In the 2003 voters’ list, the names of a person and his father were written in a short form. In the SIR form, the names have been fully written. Notices will be sent to such people seeking clarifications from them. In this way, replies to other errors will be clarified.

BJP in trouble, ministers,legislators pulled up

The BJP is in trouble in the state because of the SIR. Lakhs of names have been deleted from the voters’ list, and now, the EC is getting ready to issue notices on the basis of errors. The BJP leaders feel it will damage the BJP more than other parties. According to sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party organisation pulled the ministers and legislators for not paying attention to the SIR.