Indore News: Man Arrested For Robbing Women Of Gold Chains, 3 Chains Recovered | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested in connection with chain snatching in the Tilak Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Police claimed that the accused was caught while trying to commit another incident in the area.

The accused was involved in repeated chain snatching incidents across different police station areas of the city.

According to DCP (zone-2) Kumar Prateek, following a rise in the chain snatching incidents in the area, a team of Tilak Nagar police station was formed on the instruction of ACP (Khajrana) Kundan Mandloi.

Acting on a tip-off, the team from Tilak Nagar police station led by SI Navin Pathak managed to arrest the accused named Ashish Naidu. The accused is originally from Jabalpur and currently runs a small food outlet in the Bhanwarkuan area of the city.

He used to wear a helmet and commit crimes using a scooter, mainly targeting elderly people and women. The accused allegedly admitted that he had committed four such crimes earlier. Police said the accused used the stolen money to invest in online gaming.

During the investigation, police recovered two full gold chains, half of a gold chain and a scooter used in the crimes from the possession of the accused. The value of the seized item is around Rs 4.52 lakh. Police said that further investigation is underway. He is also being questioned about other possible crimes.

Two caught for snatching gold chain from woman

The Annapurna police station team arrested two chain snatchers within two hours of a crime in the Annapurna police station area of the city. The action was taken under a special drive launched to control chain snatching incidents in Zone-4.

The accused, Nilesh Maskara, is a habitual offender with more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him in the city.

According to ACP (Annapurna) Shivendu Joshi, a 53-year-old woman was walking with her sister in Vaishali Nagar when a biker snatched her gold chain and fled from the spot on January 13.

Based on a tip-off, police spotted a suspect near IT Park Sinhasa hill. While trying to escape, the accused fell and got injured, after which he was caught. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of another accused named Umesh Sen. Both accused were arrested and the stolen gold chain along with the motorcycle used in the crime was recovered.