Indore News: Three Days’ Salary Cut For Three Officials Over Lapses In Cleanliness | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday ordered strict action against officials for negligence in sanitation and drainage maintenance during an early-morning inspection of Zones 12, 13 and 21.

The inspection focused on drain tapping, outfall points and overall cleanliness. Additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, senior officials were present during the visit.

Singhal inspected key locations, including Rajiv Gandhi Square, Choithram Mandi, Guru Nanak Colony, Manik Bagh Road and the Lalbagh area.

During the review of sanitation and Narmada pipeline-related works in Zone 13, cleanliness at Rhythm Garden and parts of Choithram Mandi was found to be unsatisfactory.

Taking a tough stand, the commissioner ordered a three-day salary cut for Zone 13 CSI Abhishek Tiwari for negligence in sanitation work. He also directed that the salaries of Ward 78 sanitation inspector Dayaram Tezi and Ward 74 sanitation inspector Kesh Gauhar be cut by three days each, while issuing them a strong reprimand.

In Zone 12, sanitation conditions were also found lacking. Expressing displeasure, Commissioner Singhal ordered a departmental inquiry against CSI Rajkumar Yadav.

Issuing a clear warning, the commissioner said that no laxity would be tolerated in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and drainage systems. He instructed officials to complete drain tapping and outfall works within the stipulated time frame and to ensure strict, regular monitoring.

Later, Singhal reviewed the progress of drain tapping and outfall works on-site in the Choithram Mandi and Lalbagh areas. He directed officials to ensure that all outfall points are properly connected and functional.

He further instructed that, ahead of the monsoon, all drains must undergo intensive cleaning, desilting operations should be completed, and outfall points must be closely monitored to prevent waterlogging and pollution during the rainy season.