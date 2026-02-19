 Indore News: City Poised To Lead Developed Madhya Pradesh
Manish UpadhyayUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A close reading of the state budget presented in the Assembly on Wednesday indicates that Indore—the country’s cleanest city and the financial capital of the state—is poised to play a leading role in achieving the vision of a Developed Madhya Pradesh.

A major provision of Rs 2,360 crore has been made for the ambitious Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor project.

In addition, the proposed Google Cloud Startup Hub will be established in the city, focusing on AI-based sustainable growth. The hub is expected to elevate the city’s IT ecosystem to the next level.

The budget has laid a strong foundation for the city’s economic growth. The allocation of Rs 2,360 crore for the Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor is being seen as the biggest boost.

article-image

The project is expected to accelerate industrial development, generate thousands of jobs, and strengthen Indore’s position as a major economic hub in Central India. It will further consolidate the city’s already strong industrial base and take the local economy to new heights.

State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a budget of Rs 4.38 lakh crore (Rs 4,38,317 crore) for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assembly. The budget focuses on women, farmers, youth and infrastructure, with no new taxes imposed.

Indore has received special emphasis in the budget. The Finance Minister mentioned the city’s name 10 times in his speech and announced provisions worth thousands of crores of rupees. This has raised hopes of major improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, IT and connectivity.

As per the provisions, the city is set to emerge as a major centre for technology and innovation in the coming years. Five new plug-and-play IT parks will be developed across the state, including one in Indore. The city’s park is expected to be the flagship project, with a provision of Rs 2,300 crore.

The proposed Google Cloud Startup Hub will position Indore as a centre for AI-driven sustainable growth, offering new opportunities to startups across Central India.

Economic Corridor would be developed in a phased manner and would help in development of the western part of the city. The Plug and Play Park is ongoing project. It can be completed by end of this year.

-Himanshu Prajapati, ED of MPIDC, Indore Regional Office

Very futuristic and significant provisions are made for the city, particularly, for its economic and IT sector development. It is all set that the city will lead the goal of Developed Madhya Pradesh.

-CA Kirti Joshi, former Chairman of Indore Branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

