Indore News: Three Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Investment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police arrested three persons for duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of investing their money on Friday.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel said that During routine checking near Meghdoot Garden, the police team found the three men acting suspiciously. On checking their mobile phones, officers discovered that they had cheated many people through the fake investment site.

The accused were identified as Shivendra Singh Chandel, Chirag Panwar and Praveen Goyal, who were allegedly cheating people by sending them a fake investment website link https://maxcapitalprime.in. They allegedly trapped people by showing high profits on small investments and hid their real identities during conversations.

Patel further said that the accused used to send victims a link to the fake site and convince them to invest money by showing false high profits, leading to fraud. Ongoing investigation revealed that online fraud worth Rs 40 lakh was uncovered so far. The accused used the cheated money for drugs and a lavish lifestyle.

A case has been registered against them under various sections of the BNS and further questioning is underway to find links to other crimes.