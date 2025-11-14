Indore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested all seven persons involved in abducting a hotel owner and his employee following an argument in the Hira Nagar area on Friday.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Sushil Patel informed Free Press that the key accused, Deepak Gaud, had checked into Hotel Saffron in Scheme No. 136 on Thursday along with his fiancée.

Deepak reportedly created a ruckus, alleging that hotel staffer Arvind had recorded his video. The accused even thrashed Arvind on suspicion. However, on checking Arvind’s mobile phone, police found no such video.

Later, Deepak and his accomplices kidnapped the hotel owner and his employee and took them to a location in the Sadar Bazar area. When the owner’s brother, Akshat Chouksey, reached the spot and pleaded for their release, the accused allegedly demanded ₹50,000 to let them go.

A case was subsequently registered under various sections of the BNS.

Police said they arrested all seven accused within hours of the incident. Those caught include Deepak, Rishi Thakur, Kirtan Gaud, Shravan Gaud, Sumit Prajapati, Raj Gaud and Sonu alias Nimesh Gaud. Officials added that some of them have criminal cases registered at different police stations in the city.

A motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized.