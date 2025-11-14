 Indore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner

Indore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner

Police have arrested all seven persons involved in abducting a hotel owner and his employee following an argument in the Hira Nagar area on Friday. Hira Nagar police station in charge Sushil Patel informed Free Press that the key accused, Deepak Gaud, had checked into Hotel Saffron in Scheme No. 136 on Thursday along with his fiancée.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested all seven persons involved in abducting a hotel owner and his employee following an argument in the Hira Nagar area on Friday.

Hira Nagar police station in charge Sushil Patel informed Free Press that the key accused, Deepak Gaud, had checked into Hotel Saffron in Scheme No. 136 on Thursday along with his fiancée.

Deepak reportedly created a ruckus, alleging that hotel staffer Arvind had recorded his video. The accused even thrashed Arvind on suspicion. However, on checking Arvind’s mobile phone, police found no such video.

Read Also
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Worships At Gopal Temple, Checks Smart City Works
article-image

Later, Deepak and his accomplices kidnapped the hotel owner and his employee and took them to a location in the Sadar Bazar area. When the owner’s brother, Akshat Chouksey, reached the spot and pleaded for their release, the accused allegedly demanded ₹50,000 to let them go.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Continue Our Fight Against Forces Weakening Democracy': Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Congress Workers Not To Lose Hope
'Will Continue Our Fight Against Forces Weakening Democracy': Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Congress Workers Not To Lose Hope
Kashmir: Massive Explosion Inside Nowgam Police In Srinagar; Many Feared Dead; Video
Kashmir: Massive Explosion Inside Nowgam Police In Srinagar; Many Feared Dead; Video
'Not A Mere Accident': Thane Court Says Mumbra Train Tragedy Result Of Railway Engineers’ 'Knowing Default'
'Not A Mere Accident': Thane Court Says Mumbra Train Tragedy Result Of Railway Engineers’ 'Knowing Default'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 14: Mitali Refuses To Call Off Wedding, Angad & Vrinda's Love At Risk
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 14: Mitali Refuses To Call Off Wedding, Angad & Vrinda's Love At Risk

A case was subsequently registered under various sections of the BNS.

Police said they arrested all seven accused within hours of the incident. Those caught include Deepak, Rishi Thakur, Kirtan Gaud, Shravan Gaud, Sumit Prajapati, Raj Gaud and Sonu alias Nimesh Gaud. Officials added that some of them have criminal cases registered at different police stations in the city.

A motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner

Indore News: 7 Accused Arrested For Kidnapping Hotel Owner

MP News: 'Madhya Pradesh Is Tribal State Of India,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 'Madhya Pradesh Is Tribal State Of India,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore News: Changes In GST Annual Returns Will Make Reconciliation Of ITC Easier, Says GST Experts

Indore News: Changes In GST Annual Returns Will Make Reconciliation Of ITC Easier, Says GST Experts

MP News: NEET UG Admission; High Court Declines Permission To Students Partake In Stray Vacancy...

MP News: NEET UG Admission; High Court Declines Permission To Students Partake In Stray Vacancy...

MP News: Bihar Poll Outcome Worries Madhya Pradesh Congress

MP News: Bihar Poll Outcome Worries Madhya Pradesh Congress