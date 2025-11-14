Indore News: No Eligible Voter Must Be Dropped From List, ECI Sectretary Instructs Staff |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Secretary, Election Commission of India (ECI), Vinod Kumar has instructed the staff engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2025) work that no valid voter should be left out and no illegal name should be added to the voter list. He has also said that the entire process should be completed within the prescribed time limit.

Kumar gave these instructions while reviewing the progress of the SIR-2025 going on in the district, in a meeting held at the collector office on Friday.

Deputy secretary of the Election Commission of India Manish Kumar, collector Shivam Verma, additional collectors Navjeevan Panwar, Rinkesh Vaish and joint collector Ajit Kumar Shrivastava were present in the meeting.

Kumar reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2025 of the voter list in the district and directed the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time frame. Continuous monitoring of this work should be done, he said, adding that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) should also cooperate in this work.

Kumar said that no valid voter should be left out of the list and similarly, no illegal names should be added.

Joint collector Rakesh Mohan Tripathi, in-charge deputy collector Dr. Nidhi Verma, joint collector Omnarayan Badkul, joint collector Pradeep Soni, joint collector Neeraj Khare, deputy collector Ajaybhushan Shukla, deputy collector Rakesh Parmar, joint collector Gopal Verma, joint collector Ghanshyam Dhangar, tehsildar, naib tehsildar and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

In the meantime, the distribution of Enumeration Forms (EF) is going on in the district on a war footing. Booth level officers (BLOs) are visiting houses and serving one set of EF to each family in all assembly constituencies of the district. The families have to return the forms to the BLOs. This process will continue till December 4.