Indore News: Swachhata Champions Of 7 States Take A Lesson From IIM Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 37 senior commissioners and CMOs from seven states pursued a four-day Leadership Excellence Programme under ANVESHAN organised by IIM Indore’s in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The participants from states namely, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh underwent training from September 22 to 25 for a comprehensive learning experience.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai highlighted the importance of education, awareness and janbhagidari for nation-building.

“Leadership is about taking responsibility and creating impact. True education frees us from the notion of ‘this isn’t my responsibility.’ Together with MoHUA, we aim to nurture leaders who drive India towards a cleaner, healthier future,” he said.

He further emphasised that leadership in the context of urban transformation is not limited to policies or systems but lies equally in inspiring communities and enabling collaboration at every level.

Reflecting on Indore’s success story, he noted that the city became a model for the nation not just because of efficient systems but because of collective ownership, continuous innovation, and the belief that change is possible. He urged participants to replicate this spirit in their own cities, blending knowledge with empathy and vision with action.

The programme featured an exceptional lineup of sessions covering critical aspects of urban governance, sanitation, and waste management. Topics included accelerating SBM-U 2.0 implementation, integrated solid waste management, offering holistic approaches that combined innovative practices with practical solutions; organic and wet waste management, optimising dry waste collection, segregation, and transportation, and managing end-to-end city-level solid waste operations.

Participants also explored legacy waste remediation, use of water management for small and medium cities, and behavioural change communication and community participation strategies.

Further discussions addressed design and maintenance of public toilets, manhole to machine hole transformation, structuring projects for SWM and used water management, frameworks for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), digital solutions in sanitation and waste management, and project monitoring through GMIS.

Throughout, officials gained practical insights into implementing sustainable, scalable solutions while driving public engagement and systemic improvement.

The participants also had a hands-on exposure visit to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), observing best practices and successful implementation strategies that have made Indore a model city in urban sanitation and waste management.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session, where participants reflected on their key learnings, shared insights, and outlined strategies for implementing innovative solutions in their respective states.

The participants also actively engaged in a Shram Daan activity under the Government of India’s Swachhotsav initiative. Joining hands with faculty and peers, senior officials contributed to cleaning and beautifying the vicinity of the IIM Indore campus.

This hands-on exercise reinforced the programme’s philosophy of blending academic learning with practical action, allowing participants to experience the impact of collective effort in promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and community-driven civic responsibility.

Through ANVESHAN, IIM Indore continues to bridge academic insights with real-world urban governance practices, nurturing leaders who are ready to contribute meaningfully to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 and champion a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable India.