Indore News: Sanitation Inspectors Penalised After Garbage Found In Machhi Bazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection of sanitation arrangements and Master Plan roads in Zone No 2 and Zone No 12 on Sunday.

During the inspection, two sanitation inspectors were penalised after garbage and filth were found on the road in the Machhi Bazaar area.

The inspection was carried out along major Master Plan roads, including the stretch from Chandrabhaga Bridge to Kalal Kui and Chandrabhaga Bridge to Machhi Bazaar Road.

Additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, planning branch in-charge Naresh Jaiswal, health officer Gautam Bhatia, sub-engineer Parag Agrawal and other departmental officials were present during the visit.

The commissioner directed officials concerned to immediately remove illegal and unnecessary constructions obstructing the ongoing Master Plan road construction so that the work could be completed smoothly and without delay.

Taking a strict view of poor cleanliness in the Machhi Bazaar area, Singhal ordered a one-day salary deduction each of sanitation inspector Manish Pathrod of Ward No 68 (Zone 2) and sanitation inspector Zahir Khan of Ward No 59 (Zone 12) for negligence in sanitation work.

He further warned that if cleanliness in the area does not improve immediately, disciplinary action would also be initiated against the concerned chief sanitary inspectors (CSI).

Later, the commissioner also inspected the under-construction Master Plan road from Hotel Pride on the Bypass to City Forest. The road, measuring 2.4 kilometres in length and 30 metres in width, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 29.52 crore.

Reviewing the progress of the project, he instructed the executing agency and officials to accelerate the construction work while ensuring strict adherence to quality standards.