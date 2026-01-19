Indore News: ₹256 Crore Subsidy Disbursed To Boost Rooftop Solar Adoption In Western Madhya Pradesh

Indore News: ₹256 Crore Subsidy Disbursed To Boost Rooftop Solar Adoption In Western MP | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The adoption of rooftop solar power systems has witnessed a steady rise across western Madhya Pradesh, driven by the attractive subsidies offered under the Prime Minister’s Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.

With a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 per household, interest in rooftop solar installations has increased significantly, taking the total number of adopters in the region to 50,500.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Anoop Kumar Singh said that solar power plants have so far been installed on the rooftops of 36,200 houses under the scheme. Of these, 33,000 consumers have already received subsidies amounting to Rs 256 crore.

The subsidy is being transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism, with payments being credited on a daily basis, Singh said.

The scheme aims to encourage households to generate their own electricity through clean and renewable energy, thereby reducing electricity bills and promoting sustainable power usage. The generous financial support under the scheme has emerged as a key factor in motivating households to opt for rooftop solar systems.

Indore city has emerged as the leading urban centre in Madhya Pradesh in terms of rooftop solar installations, reflecting growing public awareness and participation in renewable energy initiatives.

Officials said the increasing adoption of rooftop solar systems not only contributes to energy self-sufficiency but also supports the government’s broader objective of promoting green energy and reducing carbon emissions.