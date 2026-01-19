Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 4.41 lakh electricity consumers across the Malwa–Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh have benefited from the state power utility’s ‘Samadhan’ electricity scheme, receiving concessions worth nearly Rs 18 crore, officials said on Monday.

Thousands of consumers are enrolling in the scheme every day. By Monday evening, over 4.40 lakh consumers had availed benefits under the scheme in western Madhya Pradesh.

Of these, more than 2.40 lakh consumers opted to clear their outstanding electricity bills in a lump sum, resulting in a complete waiver of surcharge. Meanwhile, over 1.90 lakh consumers chose the option of paying their dues in installments.

The power distribution company has so far generated revenue exceeding Rs 111 crore through the scheme, while providing substantial financial relief to consumers in the form of surcharge waivers and concessions.

Indore district recorded the highest participation under the Samadhan scheme, with more than 50,000 consumers availing benefits.

Officials said the scheme is aimed at encouraging consumers with pending electricity dues to regularise their accounts by offering attractive surcharge waivers. The maximum concession under the scheme will remain applicable until January 31.

The power distribution company has appealed to consumers with electricity bill arrears pending for more than three months to take advantage of the Samadhan scheme and make one-time payments before January 31 to avail the highest possible surcharge waiver.