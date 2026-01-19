 Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers

Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers

The Indore district recorded the highest participation under the Samadhan scheme, with more than 50,000 consumers availing benefits. Officials said the scheme is aimed at encouraging consumers with pending electricity dues to regularize their accounts by offering attractive surcharge waivers. The maximum concession under the scheme will remain applicable until January 31.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 4.41 lakh electricity consumers across the Malwa–Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh have benefited from the state power utility’s ‘Samadhan’ electricity scheme, receiving concessions worth nearly Rs 18 crore, officials said on Monday.

Thousands of consumers are enrolling in the scheme every day. By Monday evening, over 4.40 lakh consumers had availed benefits under the scheme in western Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

Of these, more than 2.40 lakh consumers opted to clear their outstanding electricity bills in a lump sum, resulting in a complete waiver of surcharge. Meanwhile, over 1.90 lakh consumers chose the option of paying their dues in installments.

The power distribution company has so far generated revenue exceeding Rs 111 crore through the scheme, while providing substantial financial relief to consumers in the form of surcharge waivers and concessions.

FPJ Shorts
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Thrilling Knockout Matches Mark Dream Sports MSSA School Hockey Day
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Bombay HC Pulls Up Maharashtra Govt Over ‘Too Little’ Progress On Child And Maternal Deaths In Melghat, Seeks Roadmap
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi Commissioner Visits Kumbha Temple After Viral Claims On Manikarnika Ghat, Officials Dismiss Rumours | VIDEO

Indore district recorded the highest participation under the Samadhan scheme, with more than 50,000 consumers availing benefits.

Officials said the scheme is aimed at encouraging consumers with pending electricity dues to regularise their accounts by offering attractive surcharge waivers. The maximum concession under the scheme will remain applicable until January 31.

The power distribution company has appealed to consumers with electricity bill arrears pending for more than three months to take advantage of the Samadhan scheme and make one-time payments before January 31 to avail the highest possible surcharge waiver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Miscreants Trick 65-Year-Old Woman; Steal Her Bangles
Indore News: Miscreants Trick 65-Year-Old Woman; Steal Her Bangles
Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers
Indore News: ‘Samadhan’ Power Scheme Gives ₹18 Crore Relief To 4.41 Lakh Consumers
Indore News: Treatment At Hospital, Couple & 3 Kids Injured In Gas Leak Explosion
Indore News: Treatment At Hospital, Couple & 3 Kids Injured In Gas Leak Explosion
Indore News: Sanitation Inspectors Penalised After Garbage Found In Machhi Bazaar
Indore News: Sanitation Inspectors Penalised After Garbage Found In Machhi Bazaar
Indore News: BRTS Removal; High Court Seeks Urgent Government Meeting To Find Practical Solution
Indore News: BRTS Removal; High Court Seeks Urgent Government Meeting To Find Practical Solution