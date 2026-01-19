Indore News: Treatment At Hospital, Couple & 3 Kids Injured In Gas Leak Explosion

ndore News: Treatment At Hospital Couple & 3 Kids Injured In Gas Leak Explosion |

Betma (Madhya Pradesh): What should have been a routine Monday morning turned into a nightmare for a family when a quiet breakfast preparation ended in a gas explosion. A couple and their three children were severely injured after a cooking gas leak led to a sudden fire in the Dharma Kunj Colony of Betma early on Monday morning.

As per reports, Pankaj, an employee at a private company in Pithampur, was getting ready for work while his wife, Urmila (30), was cooking breakfast. Gas had reportedly leaked and filled the kitchen area and as soon as the stove was lit, the room was engulfed in flames.

Urmila was the first to be caught in the fire. In a desperate attempt to rescue her, Pankaj also sustained burn injuries. Their three young sons, Shivansh (4), Shyam (3), and Saurabh (2) who were nearby, were also caught in the blaze.

Locals rushed to the spot upon hearing the loud noise and rushed the victims to a nearby private hospital. Following preliminary treatment, all five were referred to MY Hospital for specialised care due to the nature of their injuries.

Betma police station in-charge Meena Karnawat said that preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was triggered by a gas leak during cooking. The police are probing the incident.