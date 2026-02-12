Indore News: PM-Mitra Park Gets Proposed Additional Investment Of ₹7500 Crore To Create 16K New Jobs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the past two months, Indore Division has set new benchmarks in industrial investment. In the second phase of the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) Park, under construction in Tehsil Badnawar of Dhar district of Indore Division.

320 acres of land has been allotted to 13 companies, with proposed investments of approximately Rs. 7,500 cr. This is expected to create over 16,000 new employment opportunities.

With the completion of the second phase, the total investment proposals received from 38 companies in PM Mitra Park have exceeded to Rs. 21,500 crore. This investment will create approximately 55,000 employment opportunities in the Badnawar area. A total of 1,140 acres of land has been allotted so far, and the third phase will commence soon. Currently, the MPIDC is rapidly processing the lease deed and plot possession process.

In the second phase, Bhilosa Industries has proposed an investment of Rs 4,500 crore, for which 200 acres of land is being allotted. This unit will create 3,500 new jobs. The arrival of Bhilosa Industries, a leading company in the man-made fibre sector, in the state will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the development of the MMF industry.

MPIDC Executive Director Himanshu Prajapati, stated that Madhya Pradesh's investment attraction model was presented by l Raghavendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, at the Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, held in Chennai on January 30-31.

The regional, national, and international roadshows and conclaves organized under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav were appreciated by other PM Mitra states. The Executive Director of MPIDC stated that the next goal is to develop social infrastructure around the PM Mitra Park, including schools, colleges, playgrounds, hospitals, recreation centers and clean, safe, and welcoming housing for employees. Housing is planned for employees and officers of all income groups.

PM Mitra Park is being developed as a state-of-the-art industrial area. Special attention has been paid to environmental standards, along with all the basic amenities required for industries. This includes a 20 MLD zero liquid discharge common effluent treatment plant, a 10 MW solar plant and the development of green zones and reservoirs as per regulations. To control air pollution, the use of coal in boilers in the park has been completely banned.