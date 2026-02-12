 Indore News: Labour Court Protests New Labour Codes, Says It Would Weaken Trade Unions
Labour court advocates in Madhya Pradesh staged a statewide boycott on Thursday, protesting the implementation of new Labour Codes effective November 21, 2025. They demanded upgrading Labour Courts into Industrial Tribunals, retaining jurisdiction over wage disputes, and ensuring proper judicial appointments. Advocates warned the Codes could limit workers’ access to justice.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Office bearers of the Madhya Pradesh Labour and Industrial Court Advocates Association boycotted work in all Labour Courts on Thursday, protesting against the implementation of the new Labour Codes by the Government of India.

Addressing a press conference, association representatives Omprakash Khatke, Mohan Karshe and Babulal Nagar stated that the new Labour Codes, effective from November 21, 2025, are being implemented by the State in Government through newly framed rules.

They alleged that under the Industrial Relations Code, existing Labour Courts are proposed to be abolished and judicial powers are being transferred to administrative officers.

The advocates expressed concern that granting judicial powers to administrative officials lacking judicial training would undermine the justice delivery system and open doors to arbitrariness and corruption.

A memorandum outlining their demands has been submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The Association has demanded that instead of abolishing Labour Courts, they should be upgraded and designated as Industrial Tribunals.

It further insisted that disputes related to minimum wages, wage deductions and unpaid salaries under the Wage Code should remain within the jurisdiction of Labours Courts.

They also sought that judicial appointments under the new Codes follow a process similar to civil judge appointments, ensuring opportunities for advocates.

The Association claimed that the new Codes would restrict access to justice to workers earning up to Rs15,000 per month, weaken trade unions, encourage contractual employment and increase exploitation of outsourced workers.

National labour organisations, trade unions and farmer groups have extended support to the strike, demanding withdrawal of the four Labour Codes.

