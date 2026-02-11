Indore News: Unemployment Rate Lower Than Many Developed Nations, Claims Union Minister Of Labour And Employment Mansukh Mandaviya | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of labour and employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that India’s unemployment rate is lower than that of several developed countries, calling it a positive sign for the nation’s economic growth.

Speaking to journalists in Indore, Mandaviya stated that about a decade ago, the country’s unemployment rate stood around six per cent, which has now declined to 3.3 per cent. “This rate is lower than that of many developed nations. A reduction in unemployment mirrors the strengthening of the Indian economy,” he said.

The minister, who was in the city to attend multiple programmess, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India a developed nation by 2047. He said that the government’s intention is not to limit the Union Budget to announcements alone, but to treat it as a year-long action plan linked with a five-year roadmap aligned with the vision of a developed India.

Mandaviya highlighted the role of youth in shaping the country’s future, describing them as the “drivers of a developed India.”

He said the PM gathered ideas directly from young people about their aspirations for the nation, and several of those suggestions were incorporated into the Union Budget.

Referring to budgetary growth over the years, Mandaviya said the Union Budget stood at Rs 16 lakh crore in 2011–12, which has now increased to over Rs 53 lakh crore. Despite this significant rise, no additional tax burden has been imposed on citizens, he added.

“Earlier, there was VAT, which we removed. With the introduction of GST, inconsistencies were reduced, tax evasion was controlled and government revenue steadily increased,” he said.

The minister also noted that India is progressing towards becoming one of the world’s largest economies. He said more than Rs 11.5 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure development. Currently, around 28 kilometers of highways are being constructed every day, while nearly 15 kilometers of new railway lines are laid daily across the country. He added that more than 140 airports have been built nationwide.

Highlighting government initiatives, Mandaviya said projects such as Vande Bharat trains and extensive rural road construction have contributed to employment generation.