Indore News: New Contraceptive Implant Done Successfully At PC Sethi Hospital | Just Dial

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the guidelines of the Central Government, Indore district administration has introduced two new contraceptive methods — Implant and Antara SC — under the Family Welfare Programme.

The orientation and training for the use of these new contraceptives were successfully conducted by the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh and the District Health Committee, Indore, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The training aimed to familiarise healthcare providers with the procedures for administering these new contraceptive options and further strengthen the family welfare initiatives in the district. Medical officers and block officials from urban Indore participated in the session.

The Implant is a small, flexible rod about 4 cm (1.5 inches) long containing progestin hormone, which is similar to the natural hormone found in women’s bodies. It is inserted by a trained healthcare provider just under the skin of the upper arm and offers protection against pregnancy for up to three years. Women can have it removed at any time and can conceive immediately afterwards.

This modern contraceptive method is safe, convenient, and highly effective, requiring no daily action once inserted. It does not affect breast milk or infant health, making it suitable for lactating mothers as well.

Following the successful completion of training, the implementation of the new contraceptive methods has begun across various health institutions in Indore district. In a significant milestone, Dr Sara Khan and her nursing team at Government PC Sethi Civil Hospital successfully administered the first contraceptive implant to a beneficiary, marking an important advancement in reproductive healthcare services in the district.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani congratulated the hospital management, medical officers and nursing team for this achievement. Under the guidance of district collector Shivam Verma, the Department of Public Health and Medical Education continues to work diligently for effective implementation of quality healthcare services in Indore.