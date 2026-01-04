 MP News: Nanpur Cremation Ground Faces Severe Apathy In Alirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Nanpur Cremation Ground Faces Severe Apathy In Alirajpur

MP News: Nanpur Cremation Ground Faces Severe Apathy In Alirajpur

The absence of a boundary wall has led to frequent intrusion by stray animals, overgrown thorny bushes, and unhygienic conditions. Community leaders said the lack of a gate has also resulted in theft of materials kept at the site. They demanded immediate construction of a boundary wall and proper security.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Nanpur Cremation Ground Faces Severe Apathy In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (MadhyaPradesh): The cremation ground (Muktidham) of Nanpur is facing severe neglect, triggering resentment among villagers. Residents alleged on Sunday that funds worth lakhs sanctioned for beautification, along with public donations, were lost to corruption, leaving no visible improvement on the ground. Nanpur is the largest gram panchayat in Aalirajpur district

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: Face Off Between Congress & BJP Workers In Bhagirathpura After Opposition Not...
article-image

The absence of a boundary wall has led to frequent intrusion by stray animals, overgrown thorny bushes and unhygienic conditions. Community leaders said the lack of a gate has also resulted in theft of materials kept at the site. They demanded immediate construction of a boundary wall and proper security.

Villagers further said that the cremation ground has neither electricity nor water facilities. Due to this, many families are forced to perform last rites at Koteshwar on the Narmada riverbank in Dhar district. It forces an additional expense of Rs 20,000 to 30,000 which is an unbearable for poor families.

Sarpanch Sakri Samarth Singh Maurya stated that a proposal has been submitted to the gram panchayat and demands have been placed before public representatives as per new guidelines.

FPJ Shorts
UP Teacher Adjustment Phase Three Sparks Statewide Row As Federation Seeks Cancellation Over Alleged Violations Of Norms
UP Teacher Adjustment Phase Three Sparks Statewide Row As Federation Seeks Cancellation Over Alleged Violations Of Norms
Mumbai: Govandi Resident Booked For Submitting Forged Birth Certificate With Passport Application Amid M-East Ward Scam Probe
Mumbai: Govandi Resident Booked For Submitting Forged Birth Certificate With Passport Application Amid M-East Ward Scam Probe
Lalbaug Sees Major Political Upset As Anil Kokil Joins Shinde Sena, Sparks Shiv Sena UBT Outrage
Lalbaug Sees Major Political Upset As Anil Kokil Joins Shinde Sena, Sparks Shiv Sena UBT Outrage
CCWA & FPJ Townhall: Chandivali & Powai Residents Plan To Make Their Corporator Accountable
CCWA & FPJ Townhall: Chandivali & Powai Residents Plan To Make Their Corporator Accountable

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Nanpur Cremation Ground Faces Severe Apathy In Alirajpur

MP News: Nanpur Cremation Ground Faces Severe Apathy In Alirajpur

Indore News: Safe Water For Rich, Sewerage For Others? Bhagirathpura’s Trust Dries UP

Indore News: Safe Water For Rich, Sewerage For Others? Bhagirathpura’s Trust Dries UP

MP News: Locomotive Care Centre, Ratlam Earns Silver Greenco Rating

MP News: Locomotive Care Centre, Ratlam Earns Silver Greenco Rating

MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam

MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam

Indore News: Musakhedi Crossing Closed For Interstate And Sleeper Buses

Indore News: Musakhedi Crossing Closed For Interstate And Sleeper Buses