MP News: Nanpur Cremation Ground Faces Severe Apathy In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (MadhyaPradesh): The cremation ground (Muktidham) of Nanpur is facing severe neglect, triggering resentment among villagers. Residents alleged on Sunday that funds worth lakhs sanctioned for beautification, along with public donations, were lost to corruption, leaving no visible improvement on the ground. Nanpur is the largest gram panchayat in Aalirajpur district

The absence of a boundary wall has led to frequent intrusion by stray animals, overgrown thorny bushes and unhygienic conditions. Community leaders said the lack of a gate has also resulted in theft of materials kept at the site. They demanded immediate construction of a boundary wall and proper security.

Villagers further said that the cremation ground has neither electricity nor water facilities. Due to this, many families are forced to perform last rites at Koteshwar on the Narmada riverbank in Dhar district. It forces an additional expense of Rs 20,000 to 30,000 which is an unbearable for poor families.

Sarpanch Sakri Samarth Singh Maurya stated that a proposal has been submitted to the gram panchayat and demands have been placed before public representatives as per new guidelines.