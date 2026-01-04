MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Vibhushan Narayana Murthy inaugurated the world’s first “Sukh Shakti Dham,” describing it as a centre for self-awareness, moral values and social responsibility.

He emphasised that true, lasting change in society arises not from external systems but from individual discipline and values. According to Murthy, happiness and strength are not purchased but are cultivated through daily practice.

The programme was chaired by Vallabh Bhansali, the visionary behind the concept. Distinguished guests included cabinet minister Chetanya Kashyap, Nemish Shah of Inam Securities and Premchand Godha of IPCA Group. Minister Kashyap highlighted that Sukh Shakti Dham will guide Ratlam towards a brighter future.

Virtual addresses were delivered by Sudhir Mehta of Torrent Group and Abhay Firodia of Force Motors, who praised the initiative. Curator Katyayani Agrawal and young architect Adil Dholakia was honoured for their contributions.

The programme began with a welcome by coordinators Mukesh Jain and Gustad Anklesaria and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mukesh Jain, with the proceedings conducted by Vikas Shewal.