 MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam

MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam

The program was chaired by Vallabh Bhansali, the visionary behind the concept. Distinguished guests included cabinet minister Chetanya Kashyap, Nemish Shah of Inam Securities, and Premchand Godha of IPCA Group. Minister Kashyap highlighted that Sukh Shakti Dham will guide Ratlam towards a brighter future.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Vibhushan Narayana Murthy inaugurated the world’s first “Sukh Shakti Dham,” describing it as a centre for self-awareness, moral values and social responsibility.

He emphasised that true, lasting change in society arises not from external systems but from individual discipline and values. According to Murthy, happiness and strength are not purchased but are cultivated through daily practice.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: Face Off Between Congress & BJP Workers In Bhagirathpura After Opposition Not...
article-image

The programme was chaired by Vallabh Bhansali, the visionary behind the concept. Distinguished guests included cabinet minister Chetanya Kashyap, Nemish Shah of Inam Securities and Premchand Godha of IPCA Group. Minister Kashyap highlighted that Sukh Shakti Dham will guide Ratlam towards a brighter future.

Virtual addresses were delivered by Sudhir Mehta of Torrent Group and Abhay Firodia of Force Motors, who praised the initiative. Curator Katyayani Agrawal and young architect Adil Dholakia was honoured for their contributions.

FPJ Shorts
UP Teacher Adjustment Phase Three Sparks Statewide Row As Federation Seeks Cancellation Over Alleged Violations Of Norms
UP Teacher Adjustment Phase Three Sparks Statewide Row As Federation Seeks Cancellation Over Alleged Violations Of Norms
Mumbai: Govandi Resident Booked For Submitting Forged Birth Certificate With Passport Application Amid M-East Ward Scam Probe
Mumbai: Govandi Resident Booked For Submitting Forged Birth Certificate With Passport Application Amid M-East Ward Scam Probe
Lalbaug Sees Major Political Upset As Anil Kokil Joins Shinde Sena, Sparks Shiv Sena UBT Outrage
Lalbaug Sees Major Political Upset As Anil Kokil Joins Shinde Sena, Sparks Shiv Sena UBT Outrage
CCWA & FPJ Townhall: Chandivali & Powai Residents Plan To Make Their Corporator Accountable
CCWA & FPJ Townhall: Chandivali & Powai Residents Plan To Make Their Corporator Accountable
Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 'Even The Cleanest City Failed To Keep Water Safe' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor...
article-image

The programme began with a welcome by coordinators Mukesh Jain and Gustad Anklesaria and concluded with a vote of thanks by Mukesh Jain, with the proceedings conducted by Vikas Shewal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Locomotive Care Centre, Ratlam Earns Silver Greenco Rating

MP News: Locomotive Care Centre, Ratlam Earns Silver Greenco Rating

MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam

MP News: Narayana Murthy Inaugurates Sukh Shakti Dham In Ratlam

Indore News: Musakhedi Crossing Closed For Interstate And Sleeper Buses

Indore News: Musakhedi Crossing Closed For Interstate And Sleeper Buses

MP News: Now, Ministers Have To Give Details Of Their Meetings With Party Men

MP News: Now, Ministers Have To Give Details Of Their Meetings With Party Men

MP News: Man Stabbed At Ratlam Railway Station In Indore

MP News: Man Stabbed At Ratlam Railway Station In Indore