MP News: Locomotive Care Centre, Ratlam Earns Silver Greenco Rating

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Locomotive Care Centre (LCC), Ratlam, under Ratlam Division of Western Railway secured a Silver Rating in the prestigious Greenco Rating Certification awarded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). With this achievement, LCC Ratlam has become the only running shed of Western Railway to receive the Greenco Silver certification.

According to a press release issued by the Ratlam Railway Division, the Greenco Rating is conferred upon industrial and operational units that adopt eco-friendly practices while adhering to high standards of sustainable development.

The assessment covers a wide range of parameters which includes development of green infrastructure, maximum use of solar energy, deployment of energy-efficient equipment, strict compliance with pollution control norms, use of environmentally friendly materials and components, judicious use of natural resources, efficient water management, waste reduction, reuse and scientific disposal.

LCC Ratlam effectively implemented these measures by adopting extensive rainwater harvesting through multiple soaking pits. The treated water from the Effluent Water Treatment Plant is being reused.