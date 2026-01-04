Indore News: Musakhedi Crossing Closed For Interstate And Sleeper Buses | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the ongoing construction of the flyover at Musakhedi Square, the traffic police have closed the crossing temporarily for Interstate and Sleeper buses.

According to officials, the service roads near the construction site have become extremely narrow, leading to heavy traffic congestion and frequent jams.

To improve these issues and ensure smoother movement for the commuters, the traffic police implemented a diversion plan. The Interstate and Sleeper buses (excluding those with specific route permits) are prohibited from travelling between IT Park and Pipliyahana (Ring Road) in both directions from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

From Dewas: All sleeper buses arriving from the Dewas side will go over the Bicholi Bridge, via Devguradia, to reach the ISBT Nayta Mundla.

From IT Park to Pipliyahana: Interstate, sleeper, and city buses (without route permits) heading toward Pipliyahana via Teen Imli and Musakhedi will now be diverted from IT Park to Teen Imli, Navlakha Square, and GPO.

From White Church/Pipliyahana to IT Park: Buses heading toward IT Park via Musakhedi and Teen Imli will be rerouted from White Church to GPO, Navlakha Square, and Teen Imli before going toward Devguradia or IT Park.

Bicholi Underpass Restriction: Due to heavy traffic flow at the Bicholi Underpass, sleeper and interstate buses are strictly prohibited from moving from Bicholi toward Pipliyahana.