 Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward

Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward

The hospital administration had recently closed several entry points to enhance security

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the tight security and entry through a single gate, thieves managed to enter into the Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital premises and reach the fourth floor to steal mobile phones. Alert patient attendants caught both suspects and handed them over to the police.

The hospital administration had recently closed several entry points to enhance security, allowing only one main entrance where attendants are questioned and asked to show ID cards or entry passes before being allowed inside.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh IAS Special: Collectors Of 2 Districts, CEOs Belong To Same Batch
article-image

According to police, a case has been registered against Narendra Singh of Gandhi Nagar and Saurabh Singh on the complaint of Vijay Dholi, a resident of Mandsaur. Vijay told police that his mother Dhapubai had been admitted to the fourth floor of MY Hospital after being injured in a road accident.

On Friday, while charging his mobile phone in the patient ward, he noticed two men standing nearby and assumed they were attendants of another patient. When he went to the restroom and returned, his mobile phone was missing.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Clears Land Transfer For New Film City In Igatpuri; KPMG To Submit Viability Report By November
Maharashtra Clears Land Transfer For New Film City In Igatpuri; KPMG To Submit Viability Report By November
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

On Sunday, the same two men were again spotted roaming inside the hospital premises. With the help of other attendants and hospital staff, Vijay caught both suspects and handed them over to the police.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Love Jihad Funding Case: BJP For Expulsion Of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, Issues Whip...

Indore Love Jihad Funding Case: BJP For Expulsion Of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, Issues Whip...

MP News: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test, Banned

MP News: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test, Banned

Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward

Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward

MP News: Two Held For Smuggling 135 Parrots In Sardarpur; 12 Found Dead, 8 Injured

MP News: Two Held For Smuggling 135 Parrots In Sardarpur; 12 Found Dead, 8 Injured

MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers

MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers