Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the tight security and entry through a single gate, thieves managed to enter into the Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital premises and reach the fourth floor to steal mobile phones. Alert patient attendants caught both suspects and handed them over to the police.

The hospital administration had recently closed several entry points to enhance security, allowing only one main entrance where attendants are questioned and asked to show ID cards or entry passes before being allowed inside.

According to police, a case has been registered against Narendra Singh of Gandhi Nagar and Saurabh Singh on the complaint of Vijay Dholi, a resident of Mandsaur. Vijay told police that his mother Dhapubai had been admitted to the fourth floor of MY Hospital after being injured in a road accident.

On Friday, while charging his mobile phone in the patient ward, he noticed two men standing nearby and assumed they were attendants of another patient. When he went to the restroom and returned, his mobile phone was missing.

On Sunday, the same two men were again spotted roaming inside the hospital premises. With the help of other attendants and hospital staff, Vijay caught both suspects and handed them over to the police.

[Story by Staff Reporter]