Indore News: Multi-Level Parking Facility On Adarsh Road To Begin By April | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the under-construction multi-level parking project on Adarsh Road in Palasia area and announced the facility will be opened for public use by April.

The inspection was attended by traffic in-charge Rakesh Jain, Mayor-in-Council member Rajesh Udawat, regional corporator Pushpendra Patidar, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar and officials from the concerned construction agency.

During the inspection, Mayor Bhargava emphasized the importance of adequate parking facilities to ensure smooth traffic movement in Indore.

He said, “The Subhash Nagar multi-level parking facility has already been made operational. The multi-level parking being developed on Adarsh Road under the BOT model is targeted to be started by April. Once operational, it will significantly reduce traffic pressure on Adarsh Road between Gitar Square and Anand Bazaar Square.”

Can house 150 cars and 150 two-wheelers

The Mayor informed that the upcoming parking facility will have space for around 150 cars and approximately 150 two-wheelers. Parking charges will be levied as per rates fixed by the IMC. He acknowledged that the pace of construction has been somewhat slow but added that instructions have recently been issued to accelerate work at all parking sites across the city.

Awareness Drive and Strict Enforcement

Bhargav also stressed the need to encourage citizens to use designated parking areas.

He stated, “People will be made aware to park their vehicles only at designated parking spots. If vehicles are parked improperly, challans will be issued. Improving the city’s traffic system is a top priority.”

He expressed confidence that once the multi-level parking facility becomes operational, it will provide significant relief to local residents and commuters, while also contributing to better traffic management in the area.