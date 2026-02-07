Indore News: Live Cancer Surgery Takes Centre Stage On Day One Of MPASICON 2026 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first day of the three-day MPASICON 2026 conference witnessed a major highlight as live cancer surgeries were performed and broadcast, drawing the attention of over 500 surgeons from across the country.

Organized jointly by the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) Madhya Pradesh State Chapter and Indore City Chapter, the conference showcased advanced surgical techniques through real-time demonstrations.

The event opened with a rare live robotic cancer surgery transmitted from Hyderabad. The complex procedure was performed using robotic technology on a female cancer patient, where the rectum was removed and directly connected to the large intestine.

The surgery was presented live by Dr Jagdishwar Goud and screened at Hotel Radisson Blu, Indore. Experts described the procedure as technically challenging and uncommon, offering valuable learning for attending surgeons. Each step of the surgery was explained in detail, providing practical insights into robotic and minimally invasive techniques.

Conference president Dr Rakesh Shivhare said that more than 500 surgeons are participating in MPASICON 2026. He also performed a laparoscopic rectal cancer surgery on the first day. In total, 15 live surgeries were conducted, covering complex cases related to cancer, hernia and gall bladder disorders.

Secretary Dr Akshay Sharma demonstrated a stapler surgery for piles, highlighting that the patient was able to walk within two hours and was fit for discharge within a day. He added that nearly 200 research papers will be presented during the three-day conference, focusing on new research and innovations in surgery.

The day also featured advanced laparoscopic procedures. Dr Kalpesh Jani from Vadodara successfully treated a 75-year-old woman with a complex digestive condition using laparoscopy. Dr Mohak Bhandari from Aurobindo Medical College presented a live laparoscopic hernia surgery, while Prof.

Dr Sameer Ashok Rege from Mumbai’s KEM Hospital demonstrated a minimally invasive procedure that significantly reduced recovery time for the patient. MPASICON 2026 continues to serve as a major platform for showcasing cutting-edge surgical advancements and expertise.