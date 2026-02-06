Indore News: Sri Aurobindo Hospital Sets New Benchmark With Over 99% Cancer Surgery Success Rate |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Hospital has emerged as a leading centre for cancer treatment in Madhya Pradesh by achieving a remarkable success rate of over 99 per cent in cancer surgeries. According to the Medical Records Department, patients who underwent surgery in critical stages last year showed exceptional recovery outcomes.

The achievement was shared by founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari during a special programme organised on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

Dr Bhandari said the hospital has been consistently working for nearly two decades to provide world-class cancer care using the latest medical technologies. A strong and comprehensive oncology infrastructure has now been developed, enabling effective treatment of almost all types of cancer through advanced and updated equipment. He added that artificial intelligence has also been introduced in cancer treatment and research at the hospital.

Managing director of SAMS and renowned robotic surgeon Dr Mehak Bhandari highlighted the use of advanced nuclear medicine, robotic surgery, and recently introduced tele-robotic surgery. Through this technology, doctors can perform surgeries remotely, benefiting patients from distant cities and rural areas by saving time, travel, and costs.

The hospital has also launched a dedicated Preventive Oncology department under the guidance of Dr. Sana Afrin to promote cancer awareness and lifestyle changes. Senior experts from surgical, medical, radiation, gynaecological, orthopaedic oncology, and palliative care departments are actively involved in treatment and research.

In a major boost to nuclear medicine, a Rs 100-crore cyclotron plant has been set up in Ujjain, making Sri Aurobindo the first private medical college in the country to have its own isotope production facility.

Additionally, over 42,000 women have been screened for breast cancer through mobile diagnostic units, leading to early detection and successful treatment of thousands of patients.