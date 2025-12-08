 Indore News: IndiGo Crisis; 18 Flights Cancelled
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IndiGo Crisis; 18 Flights Cancelled

Indore News: IndiGo Crisis; 18 Flights Cancelled

IndiGo’s pilot shortage crisis continued at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Monday, with 18 flights cancelled through the day. Passengers were left puzzled and frustrated as many struggled to get proper information from the airline.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Indigo Crisis; 18 Flights Cancelled | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo’s pilot shortage crisis continued at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Monday, with 18 flights cancelled through the day. Passengers were left puzzled and frustrated as many struggled to get proper information from the airline.

Airport officials said this was the lowest single-day cancellation count since the crisis began, offering slight relief. Passengers also found some solace in the fact that the airport management kept posting updates on flight cancellations throughout the day through its X handle, helping travellers avoid unnecessary trips to the airport.

The airport administration also released mobile numbers of all airlines operating from the city to help passengers access assistance easily. Officials said the initiative aimed to ensure passengers face minimal inconvenience. The administration expressed hope that normal operations would resume soon.

Flights to and from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and other cities were among those cancelled on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
Read Also
Indore News: 13K Students To Take MBA 1st Semester Exams Starting On Dec 16
article-image

Arrival – Cancelled Flights

284 Pune – 6:40

5161 Mumbai – 7:45

6212 Delhi – 7:05

6331 Bhubaneswar – 8:20

6332 Nagpur – 13:35

5181 Mumbai – 12:30

6743 Bengaluru – 18:05

2342 Delhi – 18:55

621 Hyderabad – 20:00

Departure – Cancelled Flights

701 Bengaluru – 7:10

6551 Mumbai – 8:15

6847 Delhi – 7:40

6331 Nagpur – 9:00

6332 Bhubaneswar – 14:05

263 Mumbai – 13:10

6744 Bengaluru – 18:45

2010 Delhi – 19:35

6916 Hyderabad – 20:30

(Information received from airport)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: West Discom Leads State With ₹225 Crore Subsidy Distribution

MP News: West Discom Leads State With ₹225 Crore Subsidy Distribution

Indore News: No Response From Govt On Metro PIL; High Court Grants Final Opportunity

Indore News: No Response From Govt On Metro PIL; High Court Grants Final Opportunity

MP News: Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya To Receive Vikram Award As High Court Lifts Stay

MP News: Mountaineer Bhavna Dehariya To Receive Vikram Award As High Court Lifts Stay

MP News: 17K Schools Never Inspected In Eight Months

MP News: 17K Schools Never Inspected In Eight Months

Indore News: IndiGo Crisis; 18 Flights Cancelled

Indore News: IndiGo Crisis; 18 Flights Cancelled