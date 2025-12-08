Indore News: Indigo Crisis; 18 Flights Cancelled | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo’s pilot shortage crisis continued at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Monday, with 18 flights cancelled through the day. Passengers were left puzzled and frustrated as many struggled to get proper information from the airline.

Airport officials said this was the lowest single-day cancellation count since the crisis began, offering slight relief. Passengers also found some solace in the fact that the airport management kept posting updates on flight cancellations throughout the day through its X handle, helping travellers avoid unnecessary trips to the airport.

The airport administration also released mobile numbers of all airlines operating from the city to help passengers access assistance easily. Officials said the initiative aimed to ensure passengers face minimal inconvenience. The administration expressed hope that normal operations would resume soon.

Flights to and from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur and other cities were among those cancelled on Monday.

Arrival – Cancelled Flights

284 Pune – 6:40

5161 Mumbai – 7:45

6212 Delhi – 7:05

6331 Bhubaneswar – 8:20

6332 Nagpur – 13:35

5181 Mumbai – 12:30

6743 Bengaluru – 18:05

2342 Delhi – 18:55

621 Hyderabad – 20:00

Departure – Cancelled Flights

701 Bengaluru – 7:10

6551 Mumbai – 8:15

6847 Delhi – 7:40

6331 Nagpur – 9:00

6332 Bhubaneswar – 14:05

263 Mumbai – 13:10

6744 Bengaluru – 18:45

2010 Delhi – 19:35

6916 Hyderabad – 20:30

(Information received from airport)