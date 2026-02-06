Indore News: IMC Invites NGOs To Operate Dog Shelter Homes; 20 Locations Across City Identified |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has invited applications from various organisations for the operation and management of dog shelter homes being set up across the city. The move comes as part of the civic body’s efforts to address the growing issue of stray dogs and to ensure their proper care and rehabilitation.

According to officials, the IMC is preparing to establish shelter homes for stray dogs in different zones of the city on a large scale. Providing standard facilities and ensuring smooth operation of these shelters remains a major challenge for the civic body. To tackle this, the corporation has issued a public notice inviting capable social organisations and NGOs to submit proposals for running the shelters in accordance with prescribed norms.

The shelter homes will be operated as per guidelines issued by the Central Government, with a focus on animal welfare, cleanliness, vaccination, and proper care. More than 20 locations across Indore have been identified for setting up these facilities, and construction work has already begun at some sites.

Meanwhile, the IMC has been conducting a campaign with the help of a Hyderabad-based firm to catch stray dogs from various public places under the Swachh Bharat Mission. However, the drive was temporarily halted for 10 to 15 days due to delays in payments. The campaign resumed after partial payment was released.