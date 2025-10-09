Indore News: IMC Council Passes Proposal To Disqualify Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind move, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) council on Thursday passed a proposal to disqualify a corporator accused of funding alleged “love jihad” activities in the city.

The proposal, targeting Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, was approved by more than a two-thirds majority during the council meeting. The decision marks the first instance in IMC’s history where such a disqualification proposal has been tabled and passed, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said.

Before the proposal was introduced, Congress corporators staged a walkout, protesting the council’s decision to pass several items through a voice vote without discussion.

Mayor Bhargav said that under a 2003 amendment, any corporator whose actions are deemed detrimental to the civic body or the city’s interests can be disqualified by a two-thirds vote of the council.

“Qadri has been found involved in funding ‘love jihad’ and participating in anti-national activities. He does not deserve to remain a corporator,” Bhargav stated during the meeting.

He also criticised the Congress party for not taking disciplinary action against its own member accused of serious criminal activities.

The proposal had earlier been cleared by the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) and the BJP had issued a whip directing all its corporators to attend the meeting and vote in favor of the motion.

IMC chairman and speaker Munnalal Yadav said that he would now inform the Election Commissioner and the state government about the council’s decision and request for re-election in the ward concerned.

“Qadri may be banned for contesting elections”

Bhargav said that the IMC’s application for Qadri’s disqualification is also pending before the divisional commissioner. “We are hopeful that the divisional commissioner will also decide to disqualify Qadri after giving him an opportunity to present his side. I also believe the commissioner may use his authority to ban Qadri from contesting municipal elections for an appropriate duration,” Bhargav said.