 Indore News: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Suggests Race Course Road Alignment For Metro
The route would also ensure connectivity to several key public landmarks, including 56 Dukan, Holkar Stadium, the Indore Development Authority

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid discussions over possible routes to bring the Metro into the city from the Ring Road, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has suggested that the Race Course Road corridor is the most suitable and practical option for the Indore Metro.

In this context, she wrote a letter to additional secretary, urban development, Sanjay Dubey on Saturday.

In her letter, Mahajan highlighted the potential future challenges associated with other alternative routes proposed for metro development. She emphasized that the Race Course Road alignment would be the most efficient for the Metro’s operation and long-term utility.

She noted that taking the Metro through Race Course Road would effectively connect areas such as Malwa Mill and the adjoining mill zone, as people from here were likely to be regular Metro commuters in future.

The route would also ensure connectivity to several key public landmarks, including 56 Dukan, Holkar Stadium, the Indore Development Authority, railway station and the high court, thus improving accessibility and supporting the Metro’s overall feasibility and ridership potential.

Mahajan objected to the proposal of running the Metro along Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road), calling it the city’s lifeline that linked the airport directly with the bypass. She warned that such a route could lead to reduced road width, difficulties in future flyover construction at Palasia and severe congestion in an already busy jewellery market zone, where Metro ridership was likely to remain minimal.

She further pointed out that ample space was available near Lantern Square along Race Course Road, allowing the Metro to transition underground if necessary.

 “We want the Metro to contribute to Indore’s holistic development and shape its growth for the next five decades. Hence, every aspect of the project must be carefully deliberated before finalizing the route,” Mahajan emphasized in her letter.

Meeting on major projects on Monday

A high-level meeting dedicated to Indore’s overall development will be held on Monday, chaired by urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey along with senior officials from the urban development department, IMC and IDA will attend the meeting.

The full-day meeting will focus on key city issues, including Metro project alignments, possible route modifications and underground sections. Other topics such as traffic management, underpass construction, beautification works and civic infrastructure upgrades will also be discussed.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the meeting aimed at finalizing important decisions to strengthen Indore’s urban planning and ensure sustainable growth.

Indore News: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Suggests Race Course Road Alignment For Metro

