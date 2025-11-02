Indore News: Diwali Dispute Turns Into Murder Of Minor On Dev Probhadani Ekadashi, 2 Minors Detained |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A quarrel that began on Diwali night escalated into a murder of a 17-year-old boy on Dev Probhadani Ekadashi in MIG police station area. Police said two minor boys have been detained in connection to the incident and are being questioned.

Preliminary investigation suggested a long-running rivalry between the two groups, and the officials believe the killing was carried out to settle previous scores.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said the incident occurred near MR-9, close to Motherhood Hospital in Sanjay Nagar. He added, “There was an old dispute between the victim’s group and the minor accused. In retaliation, the accused carried out the attack. Police have registered a case against three minor boys and detained the two of them, who are believed to be the prime accused.’

Following the murder, a group of youths allegedly pelted stones, smashing vehicle windows and targeting passers-by in the locality of the accused. The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, MIG police station in-charge CB Singh said that they have not yet received formal complaints regarding the vandalism and will act after an investigation. They are identifying the miscreants and will take action accordingly.

Victim was out to buy medicines for his mother

Family acquaintance Poornima said the victim identified as Naman (name changed) had gone to purchase medicines for his ailing mother when he was stopped by an accomplice of the accused and taken towards Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, where he was allegedly stabbed multiple times. Relatives said Naman worked at a garage and was the only breadwinner in the family as his father and elder brother died a few years ago.

Diwali night dispute

On the night of Diwali, a dispute broke out between the victim and the accused following some argument. The victim and one of his friends attacked a person from the accused's side and stabbed him, injuring him.

The police registered a case against the victim and his friend at that time but as they were minors, they were released after giving notice. Then, the victim’s and accused both reached a compromise. About ten days later, the accused allegedly attacked Naman in revenge, killing him.

After the post-mortem at MY Hospital, relatives and friends took his body through MR-9, raising slogans and demanding strict punishment for the accused. Heavy police presence prevented escalation, and officials persuaded the crowd to disperse peacefully.