Indore News: 15 Tonnes Of Legacy Waste Removed In City's Rural Areas In 3 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanliness drive initiated in the rural areas of Indore district has started to yield visible results. Over the past three days, nearly 15 tonnes of waste have been removed from around 70 identified locations across several gram panchayats.

Villages including Bhanga, Baroli, Ringnodiya, Solsinda, Tarana, and Kajlana Kingdom along the Indore–Ujjain Road witnessed the clearing of long-accumulated heaps of plastic and other solid waste. The collected waste has been transported to a shed in Bhanga village, where it will be processed. The cleanliness campaign will continue for one month, ensuring sustained sanitation efforts across rural areas.

Speaking about the progress, district panchayat chief executive officer Siddharth Jain stated that all village panchayats have identified specific sites where waste is usually dumped and cleaning operations are being carried out regularly. The campaign’s implementation is being continuously monitored by district-level officials to ensure accountability and effectiveness.

Meanwhile, to maintain discipline and seriousness in the drive, warning letters have been issued to the secretaries of seven gram panchayats, including Dakachya, Pirkardia, Budhi Barlai, Lasudiya, Rangwasa, Kaji Palasia and Bhat Khedi, for negligence in cleanliness-related work.

Jain said that the campaign will be intensified in the coming days. Public representatives will also be involved to strengthen participation at the community level. In addition, large-scale training programmes are being planned to encourage public involvement and raise awareness about cleanliness and waste management.

The next phase of the campaign will focus on plastic waste management. For this purpose, technical training sessions are scheduled to begin from Monday, aimed at equipping local teams and volunteers with the necessary skills to handle and process plastic waste efficiently.