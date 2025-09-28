Indore News: Dispute Over Giving Lift Led To Loading Rickshaw Driver’s Murder; Accused Caught | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested an e-rickshaw driver for murdering a loading vehicle driver following a dispute over giving a lift. Police said a woman gave crucial information that helped them crack the case, and she will be rewarded.

According to DCP (Zone-1) Krishna Lalchandani, on September 23, the body of Deepak Kiran (50), a resident of Siddharth Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, was found near Kendriya School on Airport Road with severe head injuries.

Police checked CCTV footage of the area, and thanks to the lead given by the woman whose name has not been revealed, they arrested Ganesh Ransinghe of Nenaud Multi, Gandhi Nagar. He sustained injuries during the arrest and is currently undergoing treatment. Ganesh, who drives a rented e-rickshaw, allegedly confessed to the crime.

Quarrel over lift request

During questioning, Ganesh admitted that Deepak, returning from the temple, had asked for a lift to Gandhi Nagar. When he refused, an argument broke out. In anger, Ganesh picked up a cement block from the roadside and struck Deepak on the head, fatally injuring him, before fleeing.

It also came to light that after the incident, Ganesh went home and assaulted his sister-in-law and her children before absconding. Police confirmed that he was under the influence of intoxicants at the time.

DCP Lalchandani further said that interrogation will follow after Ganesh recovers, including tracing his movements before and after the crime. CCTV footage confirmed he acted alone.

The woman who provided the tip will be rewarded for her assistance, he added.