 Indore News: Depression, Illness & Accident Claim 3 Lives In Separate Incidents
A 35-year-old farmer committed suicide after suffering from a prolonged illness

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Depression, Illness & Accident Claim 3 Lives In Separate Incidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In three separate incidents, a man suffering from depression and a farmer battling illness ended their lives by hanging themselves, while an elderly man died after accidentally consumed pesticide, mistaking it for cough syrup.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old man named Karan Kahire, a resident of Braj Vihar Colony, reportedly hanged himself late on Wednesday night. According to police, Karan had been disturbed for the past few days. He returned home, went upstairs and asked his younger sister to step outside while he changed clothes. When he didn’t open the door for a long time, his sister peeked inside and found him hanging. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Elderly man dies after mistakenly drinking pesticide

A 60-year-old man named Kailash Chauhan, a resident of Lasudia Mori, died after accidentally consuming pesticide in the Lasudia police station area. Police said Kailash had poor eyesight and had difficulty in walking.

Pesticides have been kept at his house for livestock and farming. He had a cold and cough and mistakenly drank pesticide, mistaking it for cough syrup. When his condition worsened, his family rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

