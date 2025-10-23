Indore News: Depression, Illness & Accident Claim 3 Lives In Separate Incidents | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In three separate incidents, a man suffering from depression and a farmer battling illness ended their lives by hanging themselves, while an elderly man died after accidentally consumed pesticide, mistaking it for cough syrup.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old man named Karan Kahire, a resident of Braj Vihar Colony, reportedly hanged himself late on Wednesday night. According to police, Karan had been disturbed for the past few days. He returned home, went upstairs and asked his younger sister to step outside while he changed clothes. When he didn’t open the door for a long time, his sister peeked inside and found him hanging. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Farmer ends life due to illness

In another incident, a 35-year-old farmer named Jitendra, a resident of Limbodi, committed suicide after suffering from a prolonged illness in the Tejaji Nagar area on Wednesday. Family members told police he had been struggling with insomnia and had slipped into depression because of it. Distressed by his illness, he took the extreme step.

Elderly man dies after mistakenly drinking pesticide

A 60-year-old man named Kailash Chauhan, a resident of Lasudia Mori, died after accidentally consuming pesticide in the Lasudia police station area. Police said Kailash had poor eyesight and had difficulty in walking.

Pesticides have been kept at his house for livestock and farming. He had a cold and cough and mistakenly drank pesticide, mistaking it for cough syrup. When his condition worsened, his family rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.