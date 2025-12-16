Indore News: Delhi Fog Disrupts Air Traffic; In Two Days 25 City Flights Cancelled | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air travellers of the city continued to face disruption in their journey schedule for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Owing to the dense fog at Delhi airport, 9 flights got cancelled at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, bringing the total of cancelled flights due to fog in the last two days to 25.

According to officials sources, Delhi is one of the important epicentres of air traffic in the country and any disruption in flights there adversely impacts flight operations across the country.

Passengers are put to great inconvenience due to flight cancellations, especially as some passengers got to know that their flight had been cancelled only on reaching the airport. Many passengers complained that they were not informed on time about the cancellations. The airport officials said that this problem is likely to persist for a day or two and along with the airlines have appealed to passengers to confirm with their airlines before starting for the airport.

Flight cancellations at a glance

Four flights from Hyderabad and Delhi remained cancelled.

IndiGo's Hyderabad-Indore flight 6E-377 was cancelled due to operational reasons.

The Delhi-Indore IndiGo flight 6E-6212 and Air India flight AI-1725 were cancelled due to low visibility and bad weather in Delhi.

Air India Express's Delhi-Indore flight IX-1228 was also cancelled due to the cancellation of the flight in the previous sector.

Cancelled departing flights

The cancellation of arriving flights also affected departing flights. 5 flights from Indore to Jaipur, Hyderabad, Delhi and Goa were cancelled.

IndiGo flights Indore-Jaipur (6E-7274), Indore-Hyderabad (6E-378), and Indore-Delhi (6E-6847) could not depart due to the cancellation of flights in the eastern sector.

Air India's Indore-Delhi flight AI-1860 was also cancelled for the same reason.

The Air India Express Indore-Goa flight IX-1236 was cancelled due to operational reasons.

Delayed flights

IndiGo's Indore-Delhi flight 6E-6609 departed at 13:15 hours instead of its scheduled time of 12:30 hours.

IndiGo's Indore-Mumbai flight 6E-263 departed at 13:48 instead of 13:10 hours.

IndiGo's Indore-Nashik flight 6E-7154 also departed at 14:02 hours instead of its scheduled time of 13:30 hours.