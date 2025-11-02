Indore News: Dead Lawyer’s Gives New Life To Three; Hubby Bids Emotional Farewell | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a deeply moving act of generosity, 38-year-old High Court lawyer Abhijita Rathore from the city gave the gift of life even in death.

After being declared brain-dead, her family decided to donate her organs, leading to the creation of the city’s yet another green corridor on Sunday. Her liver and two kidneys were swiftly transported to three different hospitals for transplantation, saving multiple lives.

The atmosphere at Jupiter Hospital was heavy with emotion as Abhijita’s husband, Praveen Rathore, performed a final act of love -- placing the mangalsutra around her neck one last time. Moments later, hospital staff and volunteers lined up to offer a guard of honour, paying tribute to her noble deed and her family’s selfless decision.

A sudden turn of fate

According to her brother, Abhijeet Rathore, his sister was admitted on October 25 after developing a severe lung infection. Despite intensive treatment, complications arose when a blood clot formed in her brain, leading doctors to declare her brain-dead on Saturday.

Volunteers Jeetu Bagani and Sandeepan Arya from Muskan Group Paramarthik Trust coordinated the organ donation process. Abhijita’s liver was sent to CHL Hospital, while one kidney was retained at Jupiter Hospital and the other to Choithram Hospital. After completing formalities, additional organs were allocated for other transplants, ensuring that her legacy of compassion reached far and wide.

A journey of determination

Abhijita’s life was marked by perseverance and intellectual brilliance. An engineering graduate in Electronics and Instrumentation, she pursued her passion for law even during her pregnancy, completing her LLB before going on to earn an LLM in Criminology.

With her brother’s guidance, she began practicing in both District and High Courts. Her sharp legal acumen and warm demeanor quickly earned her a distinct reputation among her peers.

A family of service and values

The Rathore family has long been associated with public service and education. Her father, Ratan Singh Rathore, served as deputy director of public prosecution and was the national president of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Rathore Mahasabha. Her mother, Giribala Rathore, is an educationist.

Abhijita leaves behind her husband Praveen, a railway contractor, and two children -- Parnika (13) and Abhiratna (5). In her final act, Abhijita transformed tragedy into hope, her organs breathing life into others.