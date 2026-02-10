Indore News: Construction Of Central Divider Begins On AB Road; Soil Testing For Elevated Corridor Also Underway | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of a central divider on AB Road has officially begun, along with soil testing work, marking a significant step towards improving traffic management and infrastructure along one of Indore’s busiest corridors. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has initiated the project as part of its plan to develop an elevated corridor and streamline vehicular movement.

Earlier, the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor had remained a contentious issue, with the High Court repeatedly expressing displeasure over delays. Following this, the civic body accelerated work and began constructing the central divider near the C-21 Mall stretch on AB Road.

Simultaneously, preparations have also started for the elevated corridor, for which soil testing is currently in progress. Foundation work for the corridor is expected to begin after February 15.

According to officials, the central divider construction contract has been awarded as part of the larger elevated corridor project from LIG Square to Navlakha. The divider will be constructed alongside the elevated corridor to ensure better traffic flow and road safety. In addition, a pedestrian walkway will also be developed along the divider.

At present, flyover construction work is underway near Niranjanpur and Satya Sai Square under the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC). However, due to slow progress, traffic has been diverted near the Manglia City stretch, causing congestion and frequent traffic jams. Traffic has been temporarily diverted from AB Road to service roads, which has increased travel time for commuters.

Municipal officials stated that once the central divider work progresses, traffic arrangements will be improved in a phased manner. Railings on one side of the road have already been removed, and removal on the other side has also started. Bus stops located along the route are also being removed to facilitate construction.

The corridor will extend from C-21 Mall towards LIG and further up to Rajiv Gandhi Square, easing traffic congestion on AB Road. Officials said continuous meetings are being held at the departmental level to ensure that the corridor construction starts without further delay, following clear instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Despite ongoing challenges, including public inconvenience and traffic issues, the administration has decided to proceed with the project on priority, considering its long-term benefits for urban mobility and road safety in Indore.