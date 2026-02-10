 Indore News: Construction Of Central Divider Begins On AB Road; Soil Testing For Elevated Corridor Also Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Construction Of Central Divider Begins On AB Road; Soil Testing For Elevated Corridor Also Underway

Indore News: Construction Of Central Divider Begins On AB Road; Soil Testing For Elevated Corridor Also Underway

Construction of a central divider on AB Road in Indore has begun, alongside soil testing for the planned elevated corridor. The project, stretching from C-21 Mall to Rajiv Gandhi Square, aims to improve traffic flow and road safety. Work follows the removal of the BRTS corridor and includes a pedestrian walkway, with traffic diversions in place until phased arrangements are completed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Construction Of Central Divider Begins On AB Road; Soil Testing For Elevated Corridor Also Underway | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of a central divider on AB Road has officially begun, along with soil testing work, marking a significant step towards improving traffic management and infrastructure along one of Indore’s busiest corridors. The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has initiated the project as part of its plan to develop an elevated corridor and streamline vehicular movement.

Earlier, the removal of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor had remained a contentious issue, with the High Court repeatedly expressing displeasure over delays. Following this, the civic body accelerated work and began constructing the central divider near the C-21 Mall stretch on AB Road.

Simultaneously, preparations have also started for the elevated corridor, for which soil testing is currently in progress. Foundation work for the corridor is expected to begin after February 15.

According to officials, the central divider construction contract has been awarded as part of the larger elevated corridor project from LIG Square to Navlakha. The divider will be constructed alongside the elevated corridor to ensure better traffic flow and road safety. In addition, a pedestrian walkway will also be developed along the divider.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Book Seven, Real Estate Firm For Alleged ₹17 Crore Fraud Involving Pune Land Rights
Mumbai Police Book Seven, Real Estate Firm For Alleged ₹17 Crore Fraud Involving Pune Land Rights
International Shooter Sambhaji Patil Killed In Tragic Accident On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
International Shooter Sambhaji Patil Killed In Tragic Accident On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
Indo-Canadian Collaboration: Anant School For Climate Action Signs Five-Year MoU With University Of Windsor
Indo-Canadian Collaboration: Anant School For Climate Action Signs Five-Year MoU With University Of Windsor
BJP Cements Dominance In Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis And Ravindra Chavan's Leadership
BJP Cements Dominance In Maharashtra Local Body Elections, Credits CM Devendra Fadnavis And Ravindra Chavan's Leadership

At present, flyover construction work is underway near Niranjanpur and Satya Sai Square under the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC). However, due to slow progress, traffic has been diverted near the Manglia City stretch, causing congestion and frequent traffic jams. Traffic has been temporarily diverted from AB Road to service roads, which has increased travel time for commuters.

Municipal officials stated that once the central divider work progresses, traffic arrangements will be improved in a phased manner. Railings on one side of the road have already been removed, and removal on the other side has also started. Bus stops located along the route are also being removed to facilitate construction.

The corridor will extend from C-21 Mall towards LIG and further up to Rajiv Gandhi Square, easing traffic congestion on AB Road. Officials said continuous meetings are being held at the departmental level to ensure that the corridor construction starts without further delay, following clear instructions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Read Also
MP News: Skeleton Found At Neemuch CRPF Headquarter 44 Days After Jawan Goes Missing; Family...
article-image

Despite ongoing challenges, including public inconvenience and traffic issues, the administration has decided to proceed with the project on priority, considering its long-term benefits for urban mobility and road safety in Indore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Construction Of Central Divider Begins On AB Road; Soil Testing For Elevated Corridor...
Indore News: Construction Of Central Divider Begins On AB Road; Soil Testing For Elevated Corridor...
Indore News: Digital House Listing In District To Start In April
Indore News: Digital House Listing In District To Start In April
Indore News: Massive Blaze Engulfs Diaper Warehouse; Flames Doused In 5 Hours
Indore News: Massive Blaze Engulfs Diaper Warehouse; Flames Doused In 5 Hours
MP News: Sarafa Traders In Dhar Demand Thorough Probe After Member’s Suicide
MP News: Sarafa Traders In Dhar Demand Thorough Probe After Member’s Suicide
Indore News: Crypto Trader Abducted, Robbed Of ₹6 Lakhs; Cops Accused Of Robbery
Indore News: Crypto Trader Abducted, Robbed Of ₹6 Lakhs; Cops Accused Of Robbery