Indore News: Traffic Police Launch Drive To Ease Congestion After Complaints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After complaints of traffic congestion caused by wrong parking and other issues in busy city areas, traffic police on Monday launched a special drive across major markets and arterial roads to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles.

In-charge Traffic DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with other officers, reviewed traffic arrangements in all four traffic zones of the city. In Traffic Zone-1, BadaGanpati area was covered, while Zone-2 included inspection from Rasoma Square to LIG Square. In Traffic Zone-3, Jail Road and Novelty area were monitored, and in Zone-4, traffic arrangements were checked from Subhash Chowk water tank to Rajwada, as well as from Bhanwarkuan and Tower Square to Agrasen Square.

During the drive, traffic police deployed cranes, support vehicles, patrolling bikes and conducted foot patrols in crowded market areas. Immediate action was taken against vehicles parked improperly and creating obstructions on roads. Special focus was laid on locations prone to frequent traffic jams.

Traffic DCP Tripathi personally carried out foot patrols with the team in Jail Road, Novelty and Sarafa areas. Action was taken against traffic rule violators during inspections. He also made public announcements using a microphone, appealing to vehicle drivers and shopkeepers to cooperate with traffic police and adhere to parking norms.

Through continuous announcements, shopkeepers, traders and the general public were urged to park vehicles only at designated parking places and avoid parking on roads in a manner that causes congestion and inconvenience. During the drive, vehicles found parked in no-parking zones in major markets and busy roads were challaned or removed with help of cranes and support teams. In several cases, drivers were also warned to strictly follow traffic rules in future.