 Indore News: City Hosts ODOP Export Promotion Workshop
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on One District – One Product (ODOP) and export promotion was successfully organised at Brilliant Convention Centre, under the joint aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and the district administration.

The event, held under the Mission Export from MP initiative, aimed to connect local entrepreneurs, artisans and MSMEs with global trade opportunities.

In the technical and training sessions, experts guided participants on export processes, financial support and risk management. Ananya Mishra from ECGC Indore explained export credit and risk management. Founder director of global trade house Rajneesh Sharma, shared practical steps on how to export. Rishabh Sharma, consultant at APEDA, highlighted agri export opportunities, deputy director, Horticulture Department, MP.

Trilok Chandra Vaskale, discussed state support for ODOP and export growth. Dharmendra Sachan, general manager, Exim Bank, spoke on financing and export facilitation, while Srinivas Joshi, senior superintendent of post, GPO Indore, explained the Daak Niryat Kendra initiative. Sameer Mistry, area manager, Walmart, presented insights on global and domestic market linkages.

The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A, reaffirming the city’s focus on value addition, branding and international outreach to position Indore as a leading export hub.

