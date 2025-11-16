Indore News: CII MP’s Leadership Conclave Draws Development Roadmap |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India’s Future Leadership Conclave 2025 brought together prominent industry minds in Indore to explore how the nation can progress beyond traditional boundaries.

Organised by CII Madhya Pradesh, the 7th edition of the conclave focused on visionary leadership, innovation-driven ecosystems and India’s expanding global presence. The gathering featured plenary sessions, keynote addresses and leadership conversations centred on practical strategies that can drive the country’s growth model in a rapidly changing world.

The event witnessed participation from more than 200 delegates representing varied sectors. The inaugural remarks by Pankaj Goyal highlighted CII’s commitment to shaping platforms that enable constructive dialogue and advance both regional and national development.

Major Gaurav Arya opened the thematic discussions by linking battlefield discipline with corporate leadership. Shalabh Chaturvedi stressed that leadership rooted in national interest carries unmatched strength.

Sushil Kumar Chaturvedi urged industry leaders to move beyond conventional working patterns and embrace innovation as an essential tool for future success.

Paul Edward Dupuis shared powerful insights from his journey across Japan and global markets, emphasising the value of stepping outside comfort zones and integrating Kaizen with Indian Jugaad to solve complex challenges.

Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia spoke about balancing demanding administrative responsibilities with emotional resilience.

Kalpana Unadkat explained the evolving nature of corporate governance and the role of active decision-making boards.

A concluding panel featuring Anurag Mundra, Yashovardhan Chordia and Ankit Agrawal showcased stories of enterprise and innovation from Madhya Pradesh, reflecting the state’s strengthening position as a rising business hub.