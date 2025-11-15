Indore News: Wife Masterminds Hubby’s Arrest; Manipulates Court Documents To Get A False Recovery Warrant In A Domestic Violence Case |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disabled government teacher was wrongfully taken into custody after his wife allegedly manipulated court documents to get a false recovery warrant issued against him in a domestic violence case.

The couple has been involved in a legal dispute after the wife filed a domestic violence complaint, for which the court initially ordered interim maintenance of Rs 8,500 for her and their child.

The husband challenged this order, and a higher court subsequently cancelled it. Despite the cancellation, the wife filed a fresh recovery petition on March 13, 2023, before the District Court.

According to the husband’s allegations, although no recovery warrant was issued by the court, the wife wrote “recovery warrant to be issued” in the process form.

This misleading document was reportedly forwarded to higher police officials, who instructed Hatod police station to enforce it. On June 21, 2023, the police detained the husband and kept him in the lockup overnight.

When the man was produced in court the next day, his lawyer urged the court to verify the warrant. On inspection, the court found that no such warrant existed in the order book, leading to his immediate release. The court also demanded an explanation from the process writer accused of misleading the judicial officer.

Legal proceedings are underway, with the husband seeking suo motu action for offences done by his wife with him.