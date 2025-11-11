 Indore News: 'Bridges Built, But Where Are Service Roads?,' Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Confronts Metro Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 'Bridges Built, But Where Are Service Roads?,' Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Confronts Metro Officials

Indore News: 'Bridges Built, But Where Are Service Roads?,' Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Confronts Metro Officials

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspects the dilapidated condition of roads along the Metro corridor from Lavkush Square to Bapat Square on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 'Bridges Built, But Where Are Service Roads?,' Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Confronts Metro Officials |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s temper flared on Monday as he inspected the dilapidated condition of roads along the Metro corridor from Lavkush Square to Bapat Square. Seeing the dust, potholes and incomplete service roads, the mayor sharply reprimanded metro officials on-site.

“The bridges have been completed -- so why aren’t the service roads ready yet?” the mayor asked.

“It’s been twenty days since the rains stopped and yet not even a kilometer of road has been laid! What if someone needs to rush a patient through here? How can people manage in this condition?” he said, visibly agitated.

Bhargav further questioned the officials, saying, “Are you waiting for public representatives to visit before taking action? Since the very beginning, you neither built nor maintained the service roads. Now that the rains are over, what’s the delay?”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Read Also
MP News: Booth Level Officers Not Reached 50% Places In State, Says Congress
article-image

The mayor also pointed out that Indore Development Authority (IDA), which built the bridges, had used substandard materials for the adjoining service roads. He added that he has requested Cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat to hold a joint meeting with metro and IDA officials soon to accelerate the pending work.

Local MLA Ramesh Mendola, who accompanied the mayor during the inspection, also expressed his displeasure. “People’s problems are increasing -- start the work without delay,” he told the officials.

While patchwork across most city roads has already been completed, the Metro corridor’s service roads remain unfinished. The mayor has directed the IMC and related agencies to repair them immediately.

This is not the first time mayor Bhargav has pulled up city officials. Earlier, he had rebuked teams from the IMC, MPRDC and PWD for poor road conditions. Following his intervention, MPRDC completed its service roads and PWD began patchwork on the Retimandi Bridge. The IMC, too, has intensified repair work across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Police Conduct Drone Patrolling To Keep Aerial Eye On Criminals

Indore News: Police Conduct Drone Patrolling To Keep Aerial Eye On Criminals

Indore News: Youth Booked For MBA Graduate Girl-Friend’s Suicide

Indore News: Youth Booked For MBA Graduate Girl-Friend’s Suicide

Indore News: Collector Shivam Verma Addresses Most Problems On The Spot In Jansunwai

Indore News: Collector Shivam Verma Addresses Most Problems On The Spot In Jansunwai

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...