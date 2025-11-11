Indore News: 'Bridges Built, But Where Are Service Roads?,' Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Confronts Metro Officials |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s temper flared on Monday as he inspected the dilapidated condition of roads along the Metro corridor from Lavkush Square to Bapat Square. Seeing the dust, potholes and incomplete service roads, the mayor sharply reprimanded metro officials on-site.

“The bridges have been completed -- so why aren’t the service roads ready yet?” the mayor asked.

“It’s been twenty days since the rains stopped and yet not even a kilometer of road has been laid! What if someone needs to rush a patient through here? How can people manage in this condition?” he said, visibly agitated.

Bhargav further questioned the officials, saying, “Are you waiting for public representatives to visit before taking action? Since the very beginning, you neither built nor maintained the service roads. Now that the rains are over, what’s the delay?”

The mayor also pointed out that Indore Development Authority (IDA), which built the bridges, had used substandard materials for the adjoining service roads. He added that he has requested Cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat to hold a joint meeting with metro and IDA officials soon to accelerate the pending work.

Local MLA Ramesh Mendola, who accompanied the mayor during the inspection, also expressed his displeasure. “People’s problems are increasing -- start the work without delay,” he told the officials.

While patchwork across most city roads has already been completed, the Metro corridor’s service roads remain unfinished. The mayor has directed the IMC and related agencies to repair them immediately.

This is not the first time mayor Bhargav has pulled up city officials. Earlier, he had rebuked teams from the IMC, MPRDC and PWD for poor road conditions. Following his intervention, MPRDC completed its service roads and PWD began patchwork on the Retimandi Bridge. The IMC, too, has intensified repair work across the city.