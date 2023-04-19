Indore: Newly married woman ends life after making phone call to husband 

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in the Khajrana area, police said on Tuesday. It is said that she was making a phone call to her husband calling him home but he got home a little late. The police are recording the statements of the family members to know the reason for her suicide.

Investigating officer SI Manisha Dangi from Khajrana police station said that the deceased has been identified as Roma Verma, 22 years, a resident of Shanti Palace area. She was found hanging by her husband Ravi on Monday night. He took her to the hospital but she could not be saved. Preliminary investigation revealed that Roma got married to Ravi a year ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide has not been established yet.

One of the relatives said that Roma was making a phone call to Ravi and was telling him to reach home soon. When Ravi reached home, he was shocked to see her hanging from the ceiling. He informed his relatives and took her to the hospital immediately. It is said that Roma was staying with Ravi after their marriage but the parents of Ravi were unaware about his marriage. The police are taking their statements too.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Mobile shop owner ends life

A mobile shop owner committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Dwarkapuri police station jurisdiction on Monday. According to the police, Sachin Chowdhary, 30 years, a resident of Ahirkhedi area of the city hanged himself from the ceiling at his place. No suicide note was recovered from him so the reason of his extreme step has not been ascertained yet. The family members said that Sachin ran a mobile phone shop in the Ahirkhedi area. He did not talk about his problems with anyone so the family members were unaware of the cause of his suicide.