Indore: Newly married woman ends life in hotel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in a hotel in Bhanwarkuan area. Police said that she had checked in the hotel late on Saturday and was found hanging on Sunday noon. She had made a video and sent it to her brother before ending her life. The police said that she was depressed over some issue.

The deceased has been identified as Monika Yadav (25), a resident of Jagjeevanram Nagar area of the city. She was found hanging in a room situated on the second floor in Hotel Vanice Blu by hotel staff on Sunday noon. When she didn’t come out of the room in the morning, the hotel staff knocked on the door but there was no response. The hotel owner called the police who broke open the door and found her hanging.

Though no suicide note was recovered from there, police came to know that the woman had made a video on her mobile phone and sent it to her brother’s WhatsApp. The police said that the investigation is being done on the basis of the video. Police claimed that she didn’t reveal the reason behind her suicide in the video. Police said that she got married to Dheeraj Yadav three months ago.

The hotel staff informed the police that the woman checked in the hotel at 12.15 am. She had presented her identity card so the hotel staff allowed her to stay in a room. Her family members were searching for her and they had lodged a missing report with MIG police station staff late on Saturday. The police are taking the statements of her family members to know the reason due to which she was upset and took such an extreme step. The Bhanwarkuan police station staff is also gathering information about the woman from MIG police station staff.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:02 PM IST