Bhopal: Covid Appropriate Behaviour now a parameter for Swachh School ranking

BHOPAL: Adoption of Covid Appropriate Behaviour by students in their schools and the arrangements made by schools to facilitate the same has now been included as one of the important parameters to judge Swachh School ranking, said an official.

Union government has introduced Swachh Vidyalaya Puruskar to boost cleanliness drive in schools. The schools will be judged on parameters like availability of potable water, arrangements made for cleanliness etc in schools.

“Considering past two years when schools and students remained affected due to corona pandemic, Union government has added Covid Appropriate Behaviour as one of the parameters to decide Swachhta Ranking,” said director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanaraju S.

It is mandatory for all schools including government, private, government-aided and hostels to apply for Swachh Vidyalaya awards.

Schools have to register through mobile app Swacch Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 by March 31. Schools have also been instructed to prepare Swachhta Action Plan to address shortcomings.

Director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, has urged that schools that have earlier earned five star rating in Swachhta exercise should share their plan so that other schools could adopt them.

“Adding Covid Appropriate Behaviour as a parameter in Swachhta ranking in schools is a good step. Corona is going to stay long in the world and we should start learning to live with it in which protocols given in Covid Appropriate Behaviour help you to live a healthy life,” said physician Dr Ankit Soni.

Parents too have welcomed the step. State general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh, Prabodh Pandya, said that if implemented properly children will learn the Covid appropriate behaviour in schools. This will help them to practise it wherever they go, market, cinema hall or at home.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 08:38 PM IST