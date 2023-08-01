Indore: Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhydiya Takes Charge | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner of Indore Division Malsingh Bhydiya assumed the charge in Indore on Tuesday August 1, 2023. He is transferred from Bhopal.

He has succeeded Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, who is transfered to Bhopal as Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal Division. Before assuming the charge he visited Khajrana Ganesh Temple and performed pujan there.

