 Indore: Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhydiya Takes Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhydiya Takes Charge

Indore: Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhydiya Takes Charge

Before assuming the charge he visited Khajrana Ganesh Temple and performed pujan there.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhydiya Takes Charge | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner of Indore Division Malsingh Bhydiya assumed the charge in Indore on Tuesday August 1, 2023. He is transferred from Bhopal.

He has succeeded Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, who is transfered to Bhopal as Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal Division. Before assuming the charge he visited Khajrana Ganesh Temple and performed pujan there.

Read Also
Bhopal: Nursing Students March To Raj Bhavan, Demand To Conduct Exams Pending Since 3 Yrs; WATCH
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Renowned Malwi Singer Tipaniya Injured In Road Accident In Dewas

MP: Renowned Malwi Singer Tipaniya Injured In Road Accident In Dewas

Viral Video: 3 Madhya Pradesh Teachers Caught Partying At Govt School Campus, Probe Ordered

Viral Video: 3 Madhya Pradesh Teachers Caught Partying At Govt School Campus, Probe Ordered

Indore: Rs 140 Cr Sanctioned To Revamp Power Infra In Barwani

Indore: Rs 140 Cr Sanctioned To Revamp Power Infra In Barwani

Indore: Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhydiya Takes Charge

Indore: Newly Appointed Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhydiya Takes Charge

MP: 40 People Fall Ill After Consuming 'Bhang' During Lord Mahadev's Procession In Agar

MP: 40 People Fall Ill After Consuming 'Bhang' During Lord Mahadev's Procession In Agar