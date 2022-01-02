Indore: Newborn baby girl recovered alive from bushes in Lasudia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of New Year, a newborn baby was found crying in the bushes in the Lasudia police station area. Upon hearing the child cry, a man stopped and found the child in the bushes. He immediately informed the police and sent the baby to hospital due to which the girl child could be saved; otherwise she could have died from the biting cold.

Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said the girl was found crying in the bushes by a resident at Tulsi Nagar around 11.30 pm. A garland was also found wrapped on her body. It is believed that the girl is only a day old and was dumped by her mother or father in the bushes precisely because she is a girl child. Fortunately, the man, who was passing down the road, saw the child and helped in sending her to hospital as it was cold and the child could have otherwise died.

The police believe that the child was left or dumped in the bushes only a few minutes before she was recovered. After the birth of the girl child, she was left there in the bushes in an isolated area by her parents. However, the CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the accused. The police are gathering information about the child or the person who was seen carrying the child in the night in the area. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the unidentified parents of the child.

The newborn baby was admitted to the paediatric intensive-care unit of MY Hospital and she is now undergoing treatment in a warm atmosphere. The condition of the baby is stable.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:10 AM IST