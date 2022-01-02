Bhopal: Organic produce worth Rs 2,500 crore exported from state in 2020-21, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that efforts made over the years to promote organic farming in state have yielded good results as organic produce worth Rs 2,500 crore was exported from the state in 2020-21.

In his message on New Year from Shirdi in Maharashtra to people of the Madhya Pradesh, the CM said, 'I and farmers of Madhya Pradesh are determined to make every possible effort together to fulfill the resolutions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of farmers.'

He said, 'I express my heartfelt gratitude to the PM for transferring Rs 20,000 crore online to 11.37 crore farmers of the country in the form of the 10th installment on the first day of the New Year today under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme launched for the economic empowerment of farmers.'

CM said every effort was being made to promote organic farming in Madhya Pradesh for the last several years under the guidance of the illustrious Prime Minister Modi. Organic Farming was being done on 16 lakh hectare area in the state and export of organic products had been more than 2500 crore rupees in 2020-21.

Along with this, said the CM, continuous work was being done for the progress of the farmers. Under the Mukhyamantri Kisan-Kalyan Yojna, Samman Nidhi of Rs 4,000 per year in two installments, and loan at zero percent interest rate and assistance for the purchase of agricultural machinery was being given to the farmers.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister plantation and production and use of solar energy was being promoted under Ankur Abhiyan for environmental protection in Madhya Pradesh.

He said Prime Ministerís mantra of 'Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao' has given a new energy to the country. 'Our daughters are reaching the top in every field. The credit goes to the Prime Minister Modi. Many crucial schemes are going on in Madhya Pradesh for daughters including Ladli Laxmi.'

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:33 AM IST