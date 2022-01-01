Bhopal: Government issues MP Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Amendment Ordinance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Amendment Ordinance (II) annulling Kamal Nath government ordinance 2019, as per the ordinance.

With the permission of Governor Mangubhai Patel, the Law Department has issued notification of ordinance for panchayat raj and Gram Swaraj Amendment. That is, the delimitation, which came into force in 2019, has been repealed again. Now, under the new ordinance, panchayats will be formed on the basis of delimitation.

The Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj (Second Amendment) Ordinance(II), 2021 has been approved by the Governor. Through this ordinance, a new clause 10A has been added in Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Village Swaraj Act, 1993. It states that that for any reason, by the State Election Commission within 18 months from the date of publication of the delimitation or division of Panchayats or their wards or constituencies done before the expiry of the term of Panchayats, if notification of election is not issued, such delimitation or division shall be deemed cancelled on the expiry of the period of 18 months.

In such a case, the delimitation or division of these Panchayats and their wards and constituencies will be done afresh. Delimitation proceedings were held in September 2019 for the election of Panchayats for the year 2020 in the state, which has been cancelled as a result of this ordinance. Now, the process of delimitation and division of Panchayats and their wards and constituencies will be done again, on the basis of which the pending process of election will be completed.

In all, 1,227 new panchayats had come into existence again as per Kamal Nath government ordinance. Now, the state government is preparing to conduct the upcoming panchayat elections on the basis of delimitation, afresh, and this is the reason why the state government has implemented a new policy.

The law, which was implemented during Kamal Nath government in 2019, came into existence after the state government withdrew the ordinance to conduct panchayat elections. That is, the delimitation and reservation arrangements made by the Congress were again implemented. But the state government has once again issued a new ordinance and eclipsed the system of the former Congress government.

