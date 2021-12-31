Bhopal: CBI raids at Official and residential premises of Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Five persons held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) team on Friday conducted raids at officials and residential premises of construction company Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) in Bhopal, sources said.

The action came after the CBI caught an executive director rank official of the company, three days ago, while trying to give a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to an official of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), sources added.

The arrested official of the company is said to be brother of a senior IPS officer posted in Madhya Pradesh and also a partner in the DBL.

Senior CBI Officer confirmed that five persons including Regional Officer of NHAI, Bangalore, Akil Ahmad Executive Director of DBL Devendra Jain, General Manager of DBL , Retnakaran Sajilal, Sunil Kumar Verma, an official of DBL and Anju Gupta, a private person. They are were being interrogated in connection with the bribe case, the officer added.

The officer added that searches were being conducted at five cities including New Delhi, Bangalore, Cochin, Gurugaon and Bhopal.

"As of now, Rs 4 crore in cash has been recovered," the officer said.

The DBL is involved in the constructions of highways and metro projects across countries.

Sources said that a CBI team from Delhi reached DBL's corporate office in Chunabhatti locality of the city at around 2AM on Friday and started a search. Later, a separate team reached the DBL’s directors’ residential premises.

The owner of the DBL, Dilip Suryavanshi is considered to be one of the close and old associates of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:25 PM IST