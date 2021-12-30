Bhopal: Yellow alert in city, Madhya Pradesh set to ring in New Year in chilly weather

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness chilly weather conditions on the eve of the New Year with the IMD on Thursday issuing four yellow alerts warning of a cold wave in the state. Yellow alert has been issued for cold wave, fog and frost in Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours on Thursday, according to meteorological department. There is no scope of any relief from cold wave till January 6 in Madhya Pradesh, department official added.

Senior Meteorological department official GD Mishra said, ìThere is no relief likely on New Year and even till January 6. Cold wave, biting cold, fog and frost will prevail in state till January 6.

Cold wave is likely to prevail at Raisen, Dhar, Seoni, Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Chhatarpur and Sagar while Cold day like situation is likely to prevail at Sagar division and districts like Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Shajapur, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Betul, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Guna and Datia.

Fog is likely to prevail at Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa and Satna. Frost like situation is likely to prevail at Gwalior, Chhatarpur and Datia districts.

Severe cold day like situation prevailed at Sagar, Dhar and Ujjain while Cold day like situation prevailed at Khajuraho and Nowgaon (chattarpur district) Tikamgarh, Mandla, Seoni, Betul, Bhopal, Guna, Khandwa Khargone, Raisen Rajgarh, Ratlam.

Cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and its many parts of Bihar. A trough is extending from cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to south Madhya Pradesh. A feeble western disturbance may approach Western Himalayas by January 1st

During the last 24 hours, temperatures dropped significantly across in northwest and Central India leading to cold wave conditions. Light rain occurred over east Madhya Pradesh

Cities Night temp (˚C)

Vidisha 6.2˚C

Gwalior 6.5˚C

Dhar 6.5˚C

Raisen 6.6˚C

Bhind 6.7˚C

Shivpuri 6.9˚C

Seoni 7.0˚C

Guna 7.4˚C

Ashok Nagar 7.5˚C

Ratlam 7.6˚C

Chhatarpur 7.6˚C

Betul 8.0˚C

Narsingpur 8.0˚C

Tikamgarh 8.4˚C

Bhopal 8.5˚C

Neemuch 8.8˚C

Pachmarhi 9.0˚C

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:28 PM IST